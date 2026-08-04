Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On White Sox On Aug. 4

Duran is hitting for a .200 BA, .257 OBP and .345 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored 47 runs. In 442 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Duran has recorded 15 steals on 18 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Davis Martin (9-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season.

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