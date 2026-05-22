Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Twins On May 22

Duran is hitting for a .195 BA, .266 OBP and .362 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored 22 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs) against the Royals.

Connor Prielipp (1-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.

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