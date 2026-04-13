Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Twins On April 13

Duran is hitting for a .196 BA, .302 OBP and .261 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .563 and he has scored nine runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. Duran has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Cardinals.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and seven strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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