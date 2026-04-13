FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Twins On April 13

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, April 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Duran has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .196 BA, .302 OBP and .261 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .563 and he has scored nine runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. Duran has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Cardinals.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and seven strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News