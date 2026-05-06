Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Tigers On May 6

Duran is hitting for a .195 BA, .250 OBP and .333 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored 18 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Duran has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-2 with a 5.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.

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