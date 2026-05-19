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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Royals On May 19

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Duran has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .181 BA, .247 OBP and .301 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .548 and he has scored 19 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Duran has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Bailey Falter will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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