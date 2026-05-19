Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Royals On May 19

Duran is hitting for a .181 BA, .247 OBP and .301 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .548 and he has scored 19 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Duran has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Bailey Falter will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

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