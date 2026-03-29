Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Reds On March 29

Duran had a .256 BA, .332 OBP and .442 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .774 and he scored 86 runs. In 696 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 84 runs. Duran recorded 24 steals on 30 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder makes his first start of the season for the Reds.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.