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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Reds On March 29

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Duran has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Duran had a .256 BA, .332 OBP and .442 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .774 and he scored 86 runs. In 696 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 84 runs. Duran recorded 24 steals on 30 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder makes his first start of the season for the Reds.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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