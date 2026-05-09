Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Rays On May 9
Jarren Duran and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, on Saturday, May 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Duran has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Duran is hitting for a .194 BA, .255 OBP and .328 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .584 and he has scored 19 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Duran has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Nick Martinez (3-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.