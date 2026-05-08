Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Rays On May 8

Duran is hitting for a .192 BA, .255 OBP and .331 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .586 and he has scored 19 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Duran has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jesse Scholtens (3-1) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

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