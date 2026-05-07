Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Rays On May 7

Duran is hitting for a .190 BA, .255 OBP and .325 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 18 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Duran has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Griffin Jax (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.

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