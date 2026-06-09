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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Rays On June 9

Jarren Duran and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Duran has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .208 BA, .270 OBP and .388 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 32 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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