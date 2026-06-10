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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Rays On June 10

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Duran has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .209 BA, .270 OBP and .385 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 32 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Drew Rasmussen (5-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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