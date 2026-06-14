FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Rangers On June 14

Jarren Duran and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Duran has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .210 BA, .268 OBP and .389 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 34 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (5-7) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News