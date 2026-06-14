Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Rangers On June 14
Jarren Duran and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Duran has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Duran is hitting for a .210 BA, .268 OBP and .389 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 34 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (5-7) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.