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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Rangers On June 13

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will face the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Duran has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .209 BA, .268 OBP and .379 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 33 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (5-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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