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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Rangers On June 12

Jarren Duran and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, on Friday, June 12 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Duran has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .210 BA, .269 OBP and .383 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 33 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

The Rangers are sending Jack Leiter (3-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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