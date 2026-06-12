Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Rangers On June 12

Duran is hitting for a .210 BA, .269 OBP and .383 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 33 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

The Rangers are sending Jack Leiter (3-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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