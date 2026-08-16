Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 16

Duran is hitting for a .202 BA, .261 OBP and .353 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 55 runs. In 492 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Duran has recorded 17 steals on 21 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Lake Bachar gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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