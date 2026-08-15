Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Pirates On Aug. 15

Duran is hitting for a .202 BA, .261 OBP and .354 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 54 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Duran has recorded 17 steals on 21 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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