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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Pirates On Aug. 15

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Duran has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .202 BA, .261 OBP and .354 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 54 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Duran has recorded 17 steals on 21 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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