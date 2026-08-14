Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Pirates On Aug. 14

Duran is hitting for a .201 BA, .259 OBP and .354 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 52 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Duran has recorded 17 steals on 21 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.26 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.

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