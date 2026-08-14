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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Pirates On Aug. 14

Jarren Duran and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Duran has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .201 BA, .259 OBP and .354 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 52 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Duran has recorded 17 steals on 21 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.26 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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