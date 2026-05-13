Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Phillies On May 13

Duran is hitting for a .189 BA, .247 OBP and .315 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .561 and he has scored 19 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Duran has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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