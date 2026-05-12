Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Phillies On May 12

Duran is hitting for a .194 BA, .253 OBP and .324 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored 19 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Duran has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Zack Wheeler (1-0 with a 3.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.