Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Padres On April 5

Duran is hitting for a .200 BA, .333 OBP and .240 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored four runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Duran has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

The Padres will look to Walker Buehler (0-1) in his second start of the season.

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