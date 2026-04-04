Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Padres On April 4

Duran is hitting for a .182 BA, .333 OBP and .227 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .561 and he has scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Duran has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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