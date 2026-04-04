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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Padres On April 4

Jarren Duran and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Duran has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .182 BA, .333 OBP and .227 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .561 and he has scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Duran has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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