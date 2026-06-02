Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Orioles On June 2

Duran is hitting for a .219 BA, .286 OBP and .409 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 29 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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