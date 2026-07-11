Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Mets On July 11

Duran is hitting for a .196 BA, .262 OBP and .355 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 41 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Duran has recorded 14 steals on 15 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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