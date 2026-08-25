Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Marlins On Aug. 25

Duran is hitting for a .209 BA, .267 OBP and .365 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 59 runs. In 516 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 62 runs. Duran has recorded 18 steals on 22 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Tyler Phillips (3-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.