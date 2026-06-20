Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Mariners On June 20

Duran is hitting for a .210 BA, .269 OBP and .388 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 36 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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