Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Mariners On June 19

Duran is hitting for a .210 BA, .269 OBP and .390 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 35 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

The Mariners are sending Bryce Miller (3-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.