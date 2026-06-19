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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Mariners On June 19

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, June 19 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Duran has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .210 BA, .269 OBP and .390 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 35 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

The Mariners are sending Bryce Miller (3-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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