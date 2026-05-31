Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Guardians On May 31

Duran is hitting for a .217 BA, .279 OBP and .396 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 27 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-6 with a home run) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (0-7) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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