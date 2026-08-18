Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 18

Duran is hitting for a .203 BA, .262 OBP and .353 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 56 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Duran has recorded 17 steals on 21 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.11 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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