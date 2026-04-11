Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Cardinals On April 11

Duran is hitting for a .162 BA, .279 OBP and .216 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .495 and he has scored six runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Duran has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will look to Kyle Leahy (1-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.