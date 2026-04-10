Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Cardinals On April 10
Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Duran has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Duran is hitting for a .182 BA, .308 OBP and .242 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored six runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Duran has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.
The Cardinals will look to Dustin May (0-2) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.