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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 8

Jarren Duran and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Duran has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .182 BA, .308 OBP and .242 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored six runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Duran has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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