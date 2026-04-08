Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 8

Duran is hitting for a .182 BA, .308 OBP and .242 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored six runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Duran has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.

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