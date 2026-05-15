Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Braves On May 15

Duran is hitting for a .178 BA, .233 OBP and .296 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .529 and he has scored 19 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Duran has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Phillies.

Spencer Strider (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.