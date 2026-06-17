Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On June 17

Duran is hitting for a .214 BA, .270 OBP and .398 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 35 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-4 with a 10.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.

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