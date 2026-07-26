Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On July 26

Duran is hitting for a .192 BA, .252 OBP and .341 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 44 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Duran has recorded 14 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.51 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

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