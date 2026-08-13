Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On Aug. 13

Duran is hitting for a .203 BA, .260 OBP and .357 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 52 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Duran has recorded 17 steals on 21 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 7.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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