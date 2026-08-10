Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On Aug. 10

Duran is hitting for a .201 BA, .258 OBP and .355 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 52 runs. In 467 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Duran has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Jameson Taillon (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.96 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

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