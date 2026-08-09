Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Athletics On Aug. 9

Duran is hitting for a .202 BA, .260 OBP and .357 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 52 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Duran has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn gets the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.

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