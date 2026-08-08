Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Athletics On Aug. 8

Duran is hitting for a .204 BA, .262 OBP and .361 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 52 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Duran has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (4-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.59 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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