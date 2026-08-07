Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 7

Duran is hitting for a .204 BA, .260 OBP and .354 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 51 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 58 runs. Duran has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

Jack Perkins (2-7 with a 6.72 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.

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