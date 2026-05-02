Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Astros On May 2

Duran is hitting for a .173 BA, .232 OBP and .279 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .511 and he has scored 16 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. Duran has recorded five steals on five attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti (3-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.

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