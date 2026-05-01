Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Astros On May 1

Duran is hitting for a .170 BA, .231 OBP and .250 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .481 and he has scored 15 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. Duran has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Blue Jays.

Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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