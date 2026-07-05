Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Angels On July 5

Duran is hitting for a .193 BA, .254 OBP and .348 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored 38 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Duran has recorded 14 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (1-3 with a 7.40 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.

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