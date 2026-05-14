FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jarred Kelenic
Chicago White Sox

Jarred Kelenic

Chicago White Sox • #24 LF

Jarred Kelenic And White Sox Play Royals On May 14

Jarred Kelenic and his Chicago White Sox will face the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Kelenic has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Kelenic is hitting for a .276 BA, .382 OBP and .310 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored one run. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Kris Bubic (3-1) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarred Kelenic

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News