Jarred Kelenic And White Sox Play Royals On May 14

Kelenic is hitting for a .276 BA, .382 OBP and .310 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored one run. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Kris Bubic (3-1) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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