Jarred Kelenic And White Sox Face Royals On May 13

Kelenic is hitting for a .231 BA, .333 OBP and .231 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored no runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Seth Lugo (1-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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