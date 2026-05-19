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Jarred Kelenic
Chicago White Sox

Jarred Kelenic

Chicago White Sox • #24 LF

Jarred Kelenic And White Sox Square Off Against Mariners On May 19

Jarred Kelenic and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kelenic has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kelenic is hitting for a .209 BA, .292 OBP and .302 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored two runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller (0-0) starts for the Mariners, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarred Kelenic

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