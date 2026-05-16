Jarred Kelenic And White Sox Take On Cubs On May 16
Jarred Kelenic and his Chicago White Sox will face the Chicago Cubs at Rate Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Kelenic has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Kelenic is hitting for a .250 BA, .341 OBP and .361 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored two runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Jameson Taillon (2-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.94 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.