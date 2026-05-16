Jarred Kelenic And White Sox Take On Cubs On May 16

Kelenic is hitting for a .250 BA, .341 OBP and .361 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored two runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.94 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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