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Jarred Kelenic
Texas Rangers

Jarred Kelenic

Texas Rangers • #25 LF

Jarred Kelenic And Rangers Play Angels On Aug. 12

Jarred Kelenic and his Texas Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Kelenic has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Kelenic is hitting for a .226 BA, .314 OBP and .306 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored four runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

George Klassen makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA and nine strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarred Kelenic

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