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Jared Young
New York Mets

Jared Young

New York Mets • #29 1B

Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Royals On July 7

Jared Young and his New York Mets will face the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Young has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Young is hitting for a .224 BA, .295 OBP and .400 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 15 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Braves.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.20 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jared Young

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