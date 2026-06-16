Jared Young And Mets Face Reds On June 16

Young is hitting for a .253 BA, .318 OBP and .456 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 10 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (2-6 with a 5.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.

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