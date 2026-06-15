Jared Young And Mets Face Reds On June 15
Jared Young and his New York Mets will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Young has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Young is hitting for a .263 BA, .329 OBP and .474 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 10 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.