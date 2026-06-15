Jared Young And Mets Face Reds On June 15

Young is hitting for a .263 BA, .329 OBP and .474 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 10 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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